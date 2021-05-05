Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend by 24.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,178,928 shares of company stock valued at $60,500,987. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

