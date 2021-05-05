Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of APEN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $172.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.15.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
About Apollo Endosurgery
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.
