Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of APEN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $172.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 30,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $145,793.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 382,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,433.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Barr bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,257 shares of company stock valued at $206,354. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

