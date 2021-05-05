Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post $72.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $75.04 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $287.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.50 million to $296.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $292.13 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $310.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE ARI opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,061,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.