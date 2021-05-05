API3 Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, API3 has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $104.45 million and approximately $21.86 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $7.54 or 0.00013258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00018952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00068204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.08 or 0.00828060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00101454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.60 or 0.09340149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044771 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

