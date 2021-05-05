AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $287.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.27.

AON opened at $253.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a twelve month low of $176.38 and a twelve month high of $254.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in AON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of AON by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $2,204,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

