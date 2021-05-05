AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 12-Month High at $254.84

Aon plc (NYSE:AON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.84 and last traded at $253.82, with a volume of 11047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.27.

Get AON alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.25. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.