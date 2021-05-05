Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AM. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

AM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. 72,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,278,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,323,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after acquiring an additional 38,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 498,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

