Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.99 million, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

