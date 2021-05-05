ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Reduced by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for approximately 3.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $356.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,783. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.53 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.54 and its 200-day moving average is $349.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.56.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

