Ann Marie Cotter Sells 19,444 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 19,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $20,610.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ann Marie Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of Zomedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $67,665.12.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

