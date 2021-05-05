Angi (ANGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Angi stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Angi has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,531.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,036 shares of company stock worth $2,379,267. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

