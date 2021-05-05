Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,502. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

