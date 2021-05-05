Anchor (ANCT) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $19,265.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Anchor has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00084062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00068302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.45 or 0.00830252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00101561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.57 or 0.09323711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

