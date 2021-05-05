AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $674.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

ANAB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

