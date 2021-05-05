Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT at $411.13

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $11.80 on Friday, reaching $482.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.10. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $215.52 and a 12-month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

