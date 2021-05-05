Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT at $32.22

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,923. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $624.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

