Analysts Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $160.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.82, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Wingstop by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

