Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Mining Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.70.

EDV opened at C$25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.61. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 39.48. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.21.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

