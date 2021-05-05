Analysts Set Expectations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ceridian HCM in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,122.27 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after buying an additional 1,253,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after buying an additional 480,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,289,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

