Analysts Offer Predictions for FB Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after buying an additional 326,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,016 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 889.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In other FB Financial news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

