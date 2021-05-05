Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 60.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VREX traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 714,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $966.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.