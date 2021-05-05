Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 60.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VREX traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 714,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $966.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

