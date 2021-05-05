Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $7.52 EPS

Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $4.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $32.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $606.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $612.34 and a 200-day moving average of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $239.90 and a 12-month high of $669.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

