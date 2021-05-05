Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

KBR stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.32 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KBR by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in KBR by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KBR by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.