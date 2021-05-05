Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $377.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,894 shares of company stock worth $268,988. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 64,524 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

