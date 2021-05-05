Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $247.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.16 and a 200 day moving average of $236.16. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

