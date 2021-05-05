AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $137.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

