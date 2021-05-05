AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,015 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.22. 17,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $137.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.