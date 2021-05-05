AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,357,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of AmeriServ Financial worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmeriServ Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

Shares of ASRV opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Separately, TheStreet raised AmeriServ Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.