Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.75. 3,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $261.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock worth $10,793,227 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

