Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. 1,616,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,207. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,738,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,245 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

