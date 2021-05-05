American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 8.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $61,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.12. 32,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.76. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

