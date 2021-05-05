American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

American States Water stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 186,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

