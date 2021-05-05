American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $570.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

