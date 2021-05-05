American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.12 and its 200-day moving average is $126.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

