American Electric Power (AEP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – American Electric Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – American Electric Power is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.47. 1,904,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,038,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

