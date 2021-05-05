American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Assets Inc.

American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the quarter. American Assets Trust makes up 75.7% of American Assets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Assets Inc. owned about 11.44% of American Assets Trust worth $224,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. 6,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,805. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

