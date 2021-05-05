American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Drive Shack as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DS. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 159.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

DS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 13,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Drive Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $310.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

