American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 55,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,124. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.