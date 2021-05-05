American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 71.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.52 on Wednesday, reaching $192.72. The company had a trading volume of 65,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,341. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.