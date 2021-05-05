American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,371 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 3.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $25,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.10. 14,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.97. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

