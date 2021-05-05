Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Insider Miguel Palacios Buys 2,000 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMTB opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $760.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $21,260,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

