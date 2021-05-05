Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Insider Miguel Palacios Buys 2,000 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AMTB opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $760.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.07.
Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.
Amerant Bancorp Company Profile
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.
