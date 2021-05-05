AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AMC Networks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

