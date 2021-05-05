Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,307.13 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,255.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.