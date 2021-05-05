Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,307.13 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,255.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,201.34. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

