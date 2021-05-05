Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by Argus

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.