Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.270–0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.37 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.070-0.070 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.92.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,187. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.93, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock worth $8,992,427. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.