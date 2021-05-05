Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AYX opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -282.93, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

