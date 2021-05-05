alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AOX. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.77 ($18.56).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €15.17 ($17.85) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.81. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

