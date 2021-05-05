Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is GFG Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,922.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

