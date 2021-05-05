Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,531.47.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $2,356.74. 1,088,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,207.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,932.17. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

